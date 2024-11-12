The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated so far this year — and so is the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team.

The team is set to take on the Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team on Nov. 23, as Kansas City goes for its second championship title in four years.

Wheelchair football is a 7-on-7 adaptive sport played on a 60-yard blacktop, and has grown in popularity over the last half decade. Players are downed by a one-hand touch above the waist.

Chiefs wheelchair quarterback Matt Bollig played quarterback at Ottawa University 12 years ago when he got injured lifting weights. He says wheelchair football has allowed him to play the game he loves, and changed his life.

"When I first got hurt, the only thing I really knew in college was to play football. As soon as I got hurt, it was taken away, and I didn't really know what to do," Bollig told KCUR's Up To Date

"Once I was able to play again, it was like I found my old toy or something," Bollig continued. "I found the true love that I had been missing. I bet if you asked my mom, my family members, my wife, (they'd say) I'm a lot happier now having this in my life."



Matt Bollig , quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team

John Teegarden, offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team

Wheelchair Football National Championship, 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 23 at Bartle Hall.