© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs have a Wheelchair Football Team — and they're also undefeated

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team celebrates after winning a tournament.
Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team Facebook Page
The Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team celebrates after winning a tournament.

To cap a lossless season, much like their NFL counterparts, the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team will play in wheelchair football's national championship game on November 23 here in Kansas City. It would be their second title in four years.

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated so far this year — and so is the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team.

The team is set to take on the Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team on Nov. 23, as Kansas City goes for its second championship title in four years.

Wheelchair football is a 7-on-7 adaptive sport played on a 60-yard blacktop, and has grown in popularity over the last half decade. Players are downed by a one-hand touch above the waist.

Chiefs wheelchair quarterback Matt Bollig played quarterback at Ottawa University 12 years ago when he got injured lifting weights. He says wheelchair football has allowed him to play the game he loves, and changed his life.

"When I first got hurt, the only thing I really knew in college was to play football. As soon as I got hurt, it was taken away, and I didn't really know what to do," Bollig told KCUR's Up To Date

"Once I was able to play again, it was like I found my old toy or something," Bollig continued. "I found the true love that I had been missing. I bet if you asked my mom, my family members, my wife, (they'd say) I'm a lot happier now having this in my life."

  • Matt Bollig, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team
  • John Teegarden, offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team

Wheelchair Football National Championship, 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 23 at Bartle Hall.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastfootballNFLsports
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now