Kansas City is putting its biggest roads on diets

Many of Kansas City's four-lane roads are too fast and too empty. The city plans to slim down many of its most dangerous stretches, like Troost Avenue, 39th Street and Independence Avenue, to curb vehicle and pedestrian accidents.

Josh Merchant, local government reporter for The Beacon, talks to Nomin Ujiyediin about Kansas City's plans to build slower, safer roads.

