Johnson and Wyandotte County's biggest stories of 2024

Wyandotte County this year saw the death of ex-KCKPD officer Roger Golubski, budget cuts in the city government and concerns over high utility fees. Meanwhile, housing issues and homeless shelters, a case of food contamination, and high-stakes elections defined 2024 for Johnson County.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas has had its fair share of struggles over the past couple of years. KCUR’s Sam Zeff speaks with Nomin Ujiyediin about the biggest news stories of the year, and what will remain a concern in 2025.

Johnson County residents elected their first Democratic sheriff in decades. The Lenexa City Council rejected plans for Johnson County’s first year-round homeless shelter. Kyle Palmer, editor of the Johnson County Post, broke down what happened.

