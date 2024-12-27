© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Johnson and Wyandotte County's biggest stories of 2024

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Wyandotte County this year saw the death of ex-KCKPD officer Roger Golubski, budget cuts in the city government and concerns over high utility fees. Meanwhile, housing issues and homeless shelters, a case of food contamination, and high-stakes elections defined 2024 for Johnson County.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas has had its fair share of struggles over the past couple of years. KCUR’s Sam Zeff speaks with Nomin Ujiyediin about the biggest news stories of the year, and what will remain a concern in 2025.

Johnson County residents elected their first Democratic sheriff in decades. The Lenexa City Council rejected plans for Johnson County’s first year-round homeless shelter. Kyle Palmer, editor of the Johnson County Post, broke down what happened.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today Wyandotte CountyJohnson CountyElections
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
