When will Missourians finally get to bet on sports?

Missouri voters in November narrowly passed an amendment legalizing sports betting. But even as the Chiefs head to the playoffs, fans in Missouri still need to cross the border to place a bet. So what's the holdup?

Amendment 2, passed by Missouri voters in November, mandates that sports betting be operational in the state by December 2025. But the system faces challenges before anyone can actually start gambling.

Jan Zimmerman, chair of the Missouri Gaming Commission — which is tasked with implementing the emergency rules, regulations and licensing — told host Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date she expects wagers to be placed by summer. But there's still a lot of work that needs to be done first.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios. It is edited by Gabe Rosenberg.