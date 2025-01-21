Kansas City is defined, and held back, by the state line

The Kansas-Missouri border splits Kansas City, and divides the metro region more evenly, and sometimes problematically, than any American metro region cut in two by a state line. It affects how public transit and emergency services work — and puts the metro in the middle of a tug-of-war for business.

Nomin Ujiyediin sits down with The Beacon's Mark Wiebe to discuss how Kansas City's state line poses unique challenges, from economic border wars to transportation shortages. We also learn more about the positive outcomes that have come from the two states working together, from bringing the World Cup to Kansas City to renovating Union Station.

