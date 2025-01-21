© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City is defined, and held back, by the state line

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia HewittByron J. Love
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
The Kansas-Missouri border splits Kansas City, and divides the metro region more evenly, and sometimes problematically, than any American metro region cut in two by a state line. It affects how public transit and emergency services work — and puts the metro in the middle of a tug-of-war for business.

Nomin Ujiyediin sits down with The Beacon's Mark Wiebe to discuss how Kansas City's state line poses unique challenges, from economic border wars to transportation shortages. We also learn more about the positive outcomes that have come from the two states working together, from bringing the World Cup to Kansas City to renovating Union Station.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today

Kansas City Today state linemetro kansas cityKansas City Area Transportation AuthorityKansas City ChiefsUnion Station
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
