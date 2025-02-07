Travis Kelce takes center stage

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, now an international star thanks to Taylor Swift, will once again be in the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday. Plus: KCUR and its NPR sister station in Philadelphia have our own bet on the big game — find out what's at stake.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been front and center in a lot of the team’s biggest moments in the last few years. If the Chiefs hope to pull off the “three-peat” at Super Bowl 59, it’s likely that Kelce will have something to do with it. But as Greg Echlin reports, Kelce has become more comfortable with that over the past two years, thanks in large part to his high-profile girlfriend.

It seems like everyone in Kansas City and Philadelphia is getting in on the action for this year's Super Bowl matchup. Here at KCUR, we've put barbecue on the line with Philadelphia's WHYY. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with WHYY's Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn about the wager.

