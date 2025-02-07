© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Travis Kelce takes center stage

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, now an international star thanks to Taylor Swift, will once again be in the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday. Plus: KCUR and its NPR sister station in Philadelphia have our own bet on the big game — find out what's at stake.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been front and center in a lot of the team’s biggest moments in the last few years. If the Chiefs hope to pull off the “three-peat” at Super Bowl 59, it’s likely that Kelce will have something to do with it. But as Greg Echlin reports, Kelce has become more comfortable with that over the past two years, thanks in large part to his high-profile girlfriend.

It seems like everyone in Kansas City and Philadelphia is getting in on the action for this year's Super Bowl matchup. Here at KCUR, we've put barbecue on the line with Philadelphia's WHYY. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with WHYY's Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn about the wager.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member

Kansas City Today Travis KelceKansas City ChiefsSuper Bowl
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
