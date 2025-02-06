© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's KCUR and Philadelphia's WHYY make a Super Bowl bet of our own

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ed Zurga
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

As the Chiefs push for their third straight Super Bowl title, NPR member stations KCUR in Kansas City and WHYY in Philadelphia both believe our team has what it takes to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. And now, there's barbecue on the line.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of winning their third straight championship title, which would be the first "threepeat" in Super Bowl history.

When the Chiefs take the field in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 this Sunday, they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a formidable defensive team with a great running back in Saquon Barkley. There's a lot riding on the big game, including friendly wagers between the cities' art museums, humane societies and zoos.

Philadelphia’s NPR station WHYY and Kansas City's KCUR are making a bet of our own: They’ll send us a basket full of Philly food — soft pretzels, Goldenberg's Peanut Chews and more — when the Chiefs win.

If the Eagles somehow come out on top, KCUR will send WHYY some real Kansas City barbecue.

It's become a tradition between NPR member stations for the past several Super Bowls, although so far, KCUR has never had to pay up. WHYY already sent KCUR cheesesteaks after the Chiefs beat the Eagles last time in 2023, and last year, KQED kindly sent us barbecue for our entire staff when the 49ers lost.

On Up To Date, WHYY's Jennifer Lynn and KCUR's Steve Kraske solidified their bet and then went toe-to-toe in a public radio-style trash-talking session, making their case for why their team will be the one that comes out on top.

  • Jennifer Lynn, Morning Edition host at WHYY
