Chokeberries, superfruit of the Midwest

Meet the aronia berry. It's native to North America, easy to grow in the Midwest and full of antioxidants: So why don’t more U.S. consumers know about it?

It seems like every few years, a different kind of fruit or vegetable becomes hip and trendy. But what if the next healthy superfruit was being grown by farmers across the Midwest? The aronia berry, also known as chokeberry, has gained a following in recent years for its reported health benefits and potential market.

But as Harvest Public Media’s Héctor Alejandro Arzate reports, some growers say they’ve struggled to build name recognition and demand for the fruit.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.