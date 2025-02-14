'Shark Tank' for queer dating in Kansas City

Some Kansas Citians fed up with dating apps are looking to a new event created just for the LGBTQ+ community — where you pitch your friends on their behalf, in front of an entire crowd. Plus: Two years after Kansas City native Nathan Louis Jackson passed away, his play “Broke-ology” is returning to his hometown stage.

In the age of online dating, some queer people in Kansas City hope instead for a real-life meet-cute. A new event hands the mic to a friend to help them make a match. KCUR’s Kate Mays reports from “Where to Find Us.”

It’s been 15 years since Nathan Louis Jackson’s play “Broke-ology” has been staged in Kansas City, but a new local production proves its power to inspire audiences hasn’t gone away. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.