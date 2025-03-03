What have Kansas lawmakers accomplished so far this session?

More than a month into its session, the Kansas legislature has passed a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth and been unable to reach an agreement on tax reform. We'll have a mid-session update on what’s happening in Topeka.

Kansas homeowners are complaining about skyrocketing property-tax bills. But will lawmakers actually do anything about it this year? And what will come of an effort to change how Supreme Court justices? Plus, Kansas Republicans are trying to match President Trump's push towards a more efficient government by eliminating money for some state jobs. Kansas News Service reporters Zane Irwin and Daniel Caudill catch up with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

