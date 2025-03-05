What Jackson County needs for a Chiefs and Royals stadium deal

Jackson County legislator Sean Smith says it's essential for the county to "straighten out the property tax debacles" if it wants to keep the Chiefs and Royals local. Smith was one of two county lawmakers to meet with Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe last week for closed-door discussions over the matter.

Nearly one year ago, Jackson County voters rejected a sales tax that would have helped fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals and Arrowhead renovations for the Kansas City Chiefs. Whether the two teams will stay in Jackson County, or even in Missouri, has been up in the air since. But last week, Kansas City-area politicians began a series of talks around the future of the teams.

Smith talked with KCUR's Steve Kraske about what Jackson County needs to do to keep the teams.

