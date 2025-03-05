© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

What Jackson County needs for a Chiefs and Royals stadium deal

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published March 5, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Jackson County legislator Sean Smith says it's essential for the county to "straighten out the property tax debacles" if it wants to keep the Chiefs and Royals local. Smith was one of two county lawmakers to meet with Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe last week for closed-door discussions over the matter.

Nearly one year ago, Jackson County voters rejected a sales tax that would have helped fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals and Arrowhead renovations for the Kansas City Chiefs. Whether the two teams will stay in Jackson County, or even in Missouri, has been up in the air since. But last week, Kansas City-area politicians began a series of talks around the future of the teams.

Smith talked with KCUR's Steve Kraske about what Jackson County needs to do to keep the teams.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today sportsKansas City ChiefsKansas City RoyalsArrowhead StadiumKauffman Stadium
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now