Up To Date

Jackson County legislator says fixing property tax issues is key to keeping Chiefs and Royals local

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST
Fans enter Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Jackson County legislator Sean Smith says it's essential for the county to "straighten out the property tax debacles" if it wants voters to pass a future stadium sales tax measure to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in town.

Jackson County legislator Sean Smith, who along with a handful of local lawmakers met with Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe last week, says it's essential for the county to "straighten out the property tax debacles" if it wants voters to pass a future stadium sales tax measure to keep the teams in town.

Nearly one year ago, Jackson County voters rejected a sales tax that would have helped fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals and Arrowhead renovations for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whether the two teams will stay in Jackson County, or even in Missouri, has been up in the air since. Then, last week, Kansas City-area politicians began a series of talks around the future of the teams.

Jackson County legislator Sean Smith was one of two county lawmakers to meet with Gov. Mike Kehoe for closed-door discussions over the matter.

He told KCUR's Up To Date that fixing property tax issues is key to keeping the Chiefs and the Royals local.

"For us to have funding sources and straighten out the property tax debacles and preserve the legacy represented in our stadium, these would all be great things," Smith said. "And I think that would be something that maybe the voters would feel differently about than what they were proposed with in April."

  • Sean Smith, Jackson County 6th District Legislator
