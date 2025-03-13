Kansas City could lose half its bus routes

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority plans to cut nearly half its bus routes, drastically reduce weekend service, and lay off 171 workers, according to documents obtained by KCUR. What will this mean for the Kansas Citians who rely on public transit to get around?

To maintain the current status quo for its Kansas City operations — which already struggles with long wait times and the fewest bus routes in decades — KCATA needs about $117 million. But the city only plans to give the agency $71 million in its next budget.

Without any more funding, KCATA will cut 13 of its 29 routes in Kansas City, Missouri. Those cuts would affect more than 6,500 people, or about 18% of the city’s total weekday ridership. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates shares how these drastic changes will affect KCATA service and the Kansas Citians who depend on it.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.