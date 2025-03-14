Missouri Republicans are sticking by Trump

Missouri Republicans are enthusiastic about President Donald Trump’s second term. But they acknowledge that his first months in office haven’t been without hiccups. Plus: A Kansas bill would eliminate state income taxes on tips for workers like food servers.

Missouri Republicans who attended the recent Lincoln Days event are enthusiastic about the first few weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, the state’s GOP leaders are unwavering in their support despite backlash over Trump’s early moves.

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to get rid of federal income taxes on tips. That’s led Republicans in Kansas to introduce a bill that would eliminate state income taxes on tips as well. While the concept has broad support in Topeka, some say it should be paired with wage increases to make a bigger impact. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

