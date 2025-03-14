© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri Republicans are sticking by Trump

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri Republicans are enthusiastic about President Donald Trump’s second term. But they acknowledge that his first months in office haven’t been without hiccups. Plus: A Kansas bill would eliminate state income taxes on tips for workers like food servers.

Missouri Republicans who attended the recent Lincoln Days event are enthusiastic about the first few weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, the state’s GOP leaders are unwavering in their support despite backlash over Trump’s early moves.

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to get rid of federal income taxes on tips. That’s led Republicans in Kansas to introduce a bill that would eliminate state income taxes on tips as well. While the concept has broad support in Topeka, some say it should be paired with wage increases to make a bigger impact. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
