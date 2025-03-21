Let's taco 'bout In-A-Tub

Since 1951, one locally-owned fast food chain has been a cult favorite for generations of Kansas City residents. How In-A-Tub, famous for its deep-fried tacos coated in a bright orange powdered cheese, came to be.

In-A-Tub, which locals lovingly refer to as “the Tub," got its unusual name from its early days serving 50 different flavors of ice cream. KCUR's Claudia Brancart details how decades ago, the local franchise gained a reputation for its unique take on the taco.

