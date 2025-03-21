© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Let's taco 'bout In-A-Tub

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Since 1951, one locally-owned fast food chain has been a cult favorite for generations of Kansas City residents. How In-A-Tub, famous for its deep-fried tacos coated in a bright orange powdered cheese, came to be.

In-A-Tub, which locals lovingly refer to as “the Tub," got its unusual name from its early days serving 50 different flavors of ice cream. KCUR's Claudia Brancart details how decades ago, the local franchise gained a reputation for its unique take on the taco.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker, and Gabe Rosenberg.

Tags
Kansas City Today Food & Drinklocal foodLocal BusinessKansas City History
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
