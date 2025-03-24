© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A new Kansas City jail and a tiny Westwood park on the ballot

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City voters will be asked in April's election whether they'll support a renewal of the city's public safety sales tax, which city officials want to use to fund a new jail. Plus: A small park in Westwood has sparked legal battles, heated city council meetings and even protests. Now, voters will decide its fate.

Voters will be asked on their April 8 ballots whether they'll support a renewal of Kansas City's public safety sales tax. City officials say they want to use the tax to fund a new jail, among other things, and have the support of the mayor and much of City Council. However, as KCUR's race and culture reporter Celisa Calacal discusses with Steve Kraske on Up To Date, opponents of the measure are concerned a new jail won't properly address increasing crime in the city.

In Westwood, controversy over whether to sell a small park at 50th Street and Rainbow Boulevard to a developer has resulted in two years of heated feelings and court challenges. Residents are weighing in now through a vote-by-mail election that ends April 1. KCUR newsroom intern Kate Mays shares the dramatic saga to help us to understand what's happening and why.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today votingPublic Safetysales taxjailsWestwooddevelopmenturban development
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
