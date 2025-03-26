A Kansas pastor takes up the fight for trans rights

Charles McKinzie is a small-town pastor and lifelong Republican. Unlike many of his religious peers, he's also a vocal critic of new laws restricting gender-affirming care for Kansas minors. Plus: a look at organic and naturally grown food labels.

Last month, Kansas lawmakers approved a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. Kansas is the 26th state to enact such a law, which reflects growing concern among conservatives about transgender medical procedures. A debate over health care for trans kids and teenagers is playing out in faith communities across the state, including at one United Methodist congregation in south-central Kansas. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports.

Many people are interested in eating food that’s produced naturally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s "organic" label is supposed to give consumers confidence that their food was grown without pesticides, and with care for the animals. But high certification costs have some smaller farms looking for alternatives. As Mississippi River Basin Ag and Water Desk contributor Harshawn Ratanpal reports, one label has been trying to establish itself as an alternative.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker, and Gabe Rosenberg.