Why some Kansas City voters oppose a new jail

Kansas City voters soon will decide whether to renew the public safety sales tax. City leaders would use that money to build a new jail, but not everyone likes the idea.

Kansas City voters will decide on April 8 whether to renew the public safety sales tax for 20 more years. City officials plan to use the money to build a new municipal detention center. Despite concerns about property crime and gun violence, some residents don't want a new jail built. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal breaks down the opposition to the ballot measure.

