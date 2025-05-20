© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Farming morels in Missouri

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Midwesterners typically head to the woods to find morels because the mushrooms have a lifecycle that’s hard to replicate at farms, but that could change. Plus: Why it’s so hard for the farming industry in Kansas to switch crops.

Springtime in the Midwest means mushroom hunters head to the woods. They’re typically looking for morels. But as Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports, some Midwesterners are also working on a way to farm the elusive mushroom.

Western Kansas has a scarcity of water, and farmers there may need to switch the crops they grow if they want to conserve the precious resource. But it’s incredibly hard to make major changes to the massive Kansas agriculture industry. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on some of the barriers to alternative crops.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
