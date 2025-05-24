Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson, a Republican representing Lee's Summit, says that next year's vote on whether to ban abortion again might not be the end of efforts around how the state regulates the procedure.

Just before the end of the legislative session, Missouri Republican lawmakers sent a new proposal to voters that would reinstate a ban on abortion except for in cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies within 12 weeks of gestation.

Opponents decried the move for disrespecting the will of the voters, who this past November approved a constitutional amendment to legalize abortion. Rep. Jon Patterson tells KCUR's Steve Kraske why he disagrees.

