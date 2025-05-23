© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri House Speaker defends 2026 abortion ban measure — but says more ballot votes are likely

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man inside a radio studio talks at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson, from Lee's Summit, talks on KCUR's Up To Date on June 7, 2024.

Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson, who represents Lee's Summit, says next year's vote on whether to ban abortion again might not be the end of efforts around how the state regulates the procedure.

Missouri voters will weigh in next year on whether to reinstate a ban on abortion except for in cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies within 12 weeks of gestation.

But that 2026 ballot measure might not be the end of the conversation about how Missouri should regulate the procedure, according to Missouri House Speaker Jonathan Patterson, a Lee's Summit Republican.

The state legislature sent a new proposal to voters just before ending the session earlier this month. Opponents decried the move for disrespecting the will of the voters — who in November approved a constitutional amendment to legalize abortion — but Patterson disagrees.

If last November's vote to legalize abortion had failed, he argued, pro-choice advocates would have tried to put it back on the ballot again.

"I think what you'll see is we'll be voting on abortion in '26 and you'll be voting on abortion in '28 as well, and probably '30," he said. "I think what you're seeing is both sides having their say, and that the citizens will probably come to an agreement somewhere in the middle, which is where I think most citizens are about abortion."

Patterson was the only House Republican to vote against the abortion amendment, and had expressed concerns about limiting exceptions to just 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Patterson joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss Missouri's legislative session, including efforts to pass state funding for the Chiefs and Royals stadiums, plus property tax relief for seniors and his priorities for the 2026 session.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsMissouri legislatureMissouri constitutionMissouriabortionabortion banMissouri abortion amendmentJon Patterson
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR