50 years of Kansas City PrideFest

Kansas City's PrideFest kicks off this weekend. But as the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, organizers say that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has cost the group $200,000 in sponsorships.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with James Herran, PrideFest organizer and director of education & public relations at Our Spot KC, about the hostile political climate that surrounds Pride celebrations this year and how they're making do.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.