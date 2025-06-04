Kansas City PrideFest celebrates 50th anniversary despite hostile politics and sponsor losses

In June 1975, Kansas City held its very first three day Pride Festival . The event, organized by groups like the Gay People’s Union and Kansas City Women’s Liberation Union, featured picnics, dancing and live entertainment at a group of houses just off 39th and Paseo.

This year’s KC PrideFest will celebrate 50 years of Pride in Kansas City. But the celebration will take place in an increasingly hostile political climate for the festival and the groups it celebrates — bringing mixed emotions for organizers like James Moran of Our Spot KC.

“On the one hand, I'm honored to be doing the same kind of work that the people I look up to were doing in their day,” Moran told KCUR’s Up To Date. “At the same time, it's quite something to still have to be doing it half a century later.”

In addition to increased political tension, this year’s PrideFest is also battling a severe loss in sponsorship money , which organizers blame on anti-DEI and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his administration.

“We've had sponsors that have gone from amounts as large as $25,000 down under $2,000,” said Moran. “We've also got the added complication of those who are still supporting us, in some cases, requesting that we not publicly acknowledge that support at all.”

Despite the large reduction in their budget, festival organizers are planning to offer an expanded array of amenities and services, thanks to an outpouring of support from residents and local community organizations.

One area that the festival is focusing on this year is free health services. The event’s “Health Village” will offer free screening from over a dozen local health practitioners for things like breast cancer, colon cancer, dental issues and heart health.

“Health services at LGBTQ festivals tend to be focused on sexual health, which is vitally important,” said Moran. “But those aren't the only health needs that our community faces. With access to services diminishing for the LGBTQ community, being able to actively identify these supportive care providers and provide those on the spot connections is just so vitally important.”

KC PrideFest takes place from June 6-8 at Theis Park, south of the Nelson Atkin Museum of Art. The Pride Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, starting at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

You can find more information and get tickets online at kcpride.org .

