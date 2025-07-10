© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Why Jackson County is having a recall vote on Frank White Jr.

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Carter Galloway
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:28 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Jackson County’s top elected official is facing a recall election. County Executive Frank White Jr. says it’s a political vendetta, while lawmakers say it’s actually about property taxes. But will it actually happen next month?

The Jackson County Legislature this week approved a special election to recall White. Lawmakers set the election date for Aug. 26, but the county election board said that date is unlikely to work with such a quick turnaround.

Up to Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Jackson County Legislative Chair DaRon McGee to talk about White and the recall election.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Frank White Jr.Jackson CountyElectionsrecallslocal politicsproperty taxes
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
See stories by Carter Galloway
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR