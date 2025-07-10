Why Jackson County is having a recall vote on Frank White Jr.

Jackson County’s top elected official is facing a recall election. County Executive Frank White Jr. says it’s a political vendetta, while lawmakers say it’s actually about property taxes. But will it actually happen next month?

The Jackson County Legislature this week approved a special election to recall White. Lawmakers set the election date for Aug. 26, but the county election board said that date is unlikely to work with such a quick turnaround.

Up to Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Jackson County Legislative Chair DaRon McGee to talk about White and the recall election.

