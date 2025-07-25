The Kansas senator who helped pass the ADA

The late Kansas Sen. Bob Dole was a champion for disability rights. One of his biggest accomplishments was getting the Americans with Disabilities Act passed, 35 years ago this week. We'll look back on the role Kansas played in this landmark civil rights law.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 35 years ago this Saturday. It’s the first comprehensive civil rights law for people with disabilities, and it almost didn’t pass. It took years of protests, and advocates from across the country, including the late Republican Sen. Bob Dole. From the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin has the story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.