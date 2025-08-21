Inside Kansas City's new contract for bus service

Kansas City and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority finalized a contract last week after months of fraught negotiations, avoiding a possible shutdown of bus service. But the contract brings back fares for most riders.

A new contract between the city and the transit agency puts an end to months of conflict since the last contract expired at the end of April. It means bus service will continue in Kansas City, with the addition of $2 fares for most riders. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates explains what’s in the contract — and what's not.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.