Inside Kansas City's new contract for bus service

By Madeline Fox,
Carter Galloway
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Kansas City and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority finalized a contract last week after months of fraught negotiations, avoiding a possible shutdown of bus service. But the contract brings back fares for most riders.

A new contract between the city and the transit agency puts an end to months of conflict since the last contract expired at the end of April. It means bus service will continue in Kansas City, with the addition of $2 fares for most riders. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates explains what’s in the contract — and what's not.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
