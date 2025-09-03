Trying to keep Missourians out of prison for good

More than 30% of formerly incarcerated Missourians return to prison within three years. It can be hard for these individuals to find a path to reentry, but one group seems to have landed on a solution that’s beginning to keep offenders out of prison for good.

For four years, a former prison has been operating as a minimum-security facility that operates as a reentry center. Transition Center of Kansas City is seeing success keeping former inmates from reincarceration. KCUR’s Brandon Azim got a tour from residents and staff to see how they are doing it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.