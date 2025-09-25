Why Missouri has become a hotspot for copper thefts

Copper wire thefts are on the rise in Missouri, and Kansas City is getting hit hard. It turns out the skyrocketing value of the metal is due in no small part to the Trump administration's 50% tariff on copper imports.

KCUR's Sam Zeff tells Up To Date host Steve Kraske only Texas and California have had more copper wire thefts than Missouri.

