Voters recalled Frank White Jr. Now things could get messy

Frank White Jr. has been unseated as Jackson County Executive after losing a special recall election on Tuesday. However, he's fighting the election in court, while county legislators move forward with picking his replacement — a process that could include little public input.

Steve Kraske asked Jackson County Legislature Chair DaRon McGee about the unprecedented recall vote and how the county plans to move forward with filling the now vacant position.

