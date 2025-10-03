How to explore a Lawrence museum's hidden treasures

Museums usually keep art behind glass or tucked in storage, but one Lawrence museum lets people get closer. We'll take a trip to “Open Fridays” at the Spencer Museum.

Every Friday, visitors to the Spencer Museum of Art in Lawrence can request to see tens of thousands of works of art that are not currently on view. KCUR’s Julie Denesha took a trip there to see a few of the hidden treasures on offer.

