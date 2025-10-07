Girls' flag football is taking the field in Kansas

Many Kansas students are getting excited about girls’ flag football, which was launched in the state with help and funding from the Kansas City Chiefs. Learn about the sport and its rising popularity.

Girls’ flag football is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country, and flag football will even make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. Now, some high schools in Kansas are premiering the sport this fall — to much excitement from the students who are playing it. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports.

