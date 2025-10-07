© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Girls' flag football is taking the field in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. LoveJacob Smollen
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Many Kansas students are getting excited about girls’ flag football, which was launched in the state with help and funding from the Kansas City Chiefs. Learn about the sport and its rising popularity.

Girls’ flag football is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country, and flag football will even make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. Now, some high schools in Kansas are premiering the sport this fall — to much excitement from the students who are playing it. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker, Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
