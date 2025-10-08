It's corn! We can tell you all about it

Western Kansas has inserted itself into the corn belt, and even though there's better crop options for the climate, huge industries and government subsidies make it hard for farmers to switch. Plus: The average American eats more than 40 quarts of popcorn a year, but the snack isn't grown on that many farms.

Over the decades, western Kansas has inserted itself into the corn belt, a region of the Midwest from Ohio to Nebraska that has dominated corn production. Kansas News Service reporter Calen Moore explores why the state grows so much corn — and why the industry faces long-term challenges.

The popcorn harvest will start soon across the Midwest, and plenty of towns hold popcorn festivals this time of year. But U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows fewer than 1,000 popcorn farms exist today. Harvest Public Media contributor Sheila Brummer introduces us to a few people and places where popcorn is a key part of life.

