And the award for Kansas Teacher of the Year goes to ...

Kansas' 2026 Teacher of the Year is Rachel Marlow, a music teacher at an Olathe elementary school. Her students say she deserves the award because she goes above and beyond in her classes.

Students at Central Elementary School in Olathe know what makes a great teacher: patience, a sense of humor and the know-how to make learning fun. KCUR's Jodi Fortino tells us about one such teacher who just happened to be recognized by the state for her excellence in the classroom.

