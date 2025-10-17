How an anti-fascist mural ended up in Kansas City

The University of Missouri–Kansas City recently restored one of the last remaining murals of a nearly forgotten Spanish painter. Hear the story of Luis Quintanilla and how he ended up in Kansas City.

In a corner of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, there’s a forgotten piece of art history: one of the last surviving murals of a Spanish artist who escaped fascism to come to the U.S. From the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Nomin Ujiyediin brings us this story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.