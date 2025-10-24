Ding ding! Make way for the streetcar

The traffic cones have all but left Main Street as the Streetcar Extension opens after more than three years of construction, but now drivers will face a new obstacle: transit-only lanes. Plus: Raising giant pumpkins is a labor of love for some Midwest growers, and the pumpkins keep getting bigger and bigger.

The KC Streetcar’s Main Street Extension opens today and will take riders all the way from the River Market to the University of Missouri-Kansas City. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports on the new rules for drivers along that route.

It's peak pumpkin season. With pumpkin spice lattes now as much a tradition of the season as pumpkin pies, our love affair with this orange gourd is bigger than ever. But did you know there is a thriving community of Midwestern growers harvesting pumpkins bigger and heavier than you can imagine? Harvest Public Media contributor Peter Medlin reports on what it takes to raise giant gourds and why these growers do it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Jacob Smollen, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.