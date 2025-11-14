Independence hair museum finds a second life for its unusual art

An Independence museum for artwork made out of human hair recently closed its doors for good. Hear the story of the final days of Leila’s Hair Museum. Plus: Missouri families have to navigate tough food decisions after getting alpha-gal syndrome from ticks.

The most unusual attraction in Independence, Missouri, has closed for good. But thanks to the founder's granddaughter, the museum's massive collection of wreaths made out of human hair is finding new homes at museums across the country. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on the final days of Leila’s Hair Museum.

Often when Missourians receive an alpha-gal syndrome diagnosis, they don’t know where to start beyond simply not eating red meat. KBIA’s Rebecca Smith reports on some in southern Missouri who are trying to help people adapt to their new diets.

