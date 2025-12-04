More moms over 40 in Kansas

The number of women over 40 having babies is increasing nationwide, even as the overall birth rate declines. Plus, a nonprofit food distributor created its own free marketplace to tackle hunger across the country.

For the first time, the number of moms in their 40s having babies exceeded the number of teenagers giving birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is not the case in Kansas, where teenage birth rates still exceed the national average. But, as birth rates in other age categories decline, the Kansas News Service's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports the state is also seeing a rise in older moms.

Feeding America is the largest group tackling hunger in the country. The nonprofit distributes billions of pounds of food each year but, with more than 200 food banks in its network, deciding where food goes is a huge undertaking. KBIA's Harshawn Ratanpal reports the answer to the problem is a market economy.

