© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find weather-related closings and delays around the Kansas City region.
Kansas City Today

More moms over 40 in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Suzanne Hogan
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The number of women over 40 having babies is increasing nationwide, even as the overall birth rate declines. Plus, a nonprofit food distributor created its own free marketplace to tackle hunger across the country.

For the first time, the number of moms in their 40s having babies exceeded the number of teenagers giving birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is not the case in Kansas, where teenage birth rates still exceed the national average. But, as birth rates in other age categories decline, the Kansas News Service's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports the state is also seeing a rise in older moms.

Feeding America is the largest group tackling hunger in the country. The nonprofit distributes billions of pounds of food each year but, with more than 200 food banks in its network, deciding where food goes is a huge undertaking. KBIA's Harshawn Ratanpal reports the answer to the problem is a market economy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas News Servicematernal healthbabiesHealthMothersbirth controlwomen's healthhungerfood insecurityfood
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR