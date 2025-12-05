A mile-deep nuclear reactor is coming to Kansas

California startup Deep Fission says it plans to install a nuclear reactor underneath an industrial park in southeast Kansas. Plus, as the United States prepares for the 2026 World Cup, a look at how Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt helped U.S. soccer go pro.

Parsons, Kansas, will be the site of a California startup’s first ever 1-mile-deep nuclear reactor — with support from county commissioners, both Republican U.S. senators from Kansas and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration. The Kansas News Service's Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports company leaders will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking next week.

As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it's easy to forget that professional soccer in this country once felt like an impossible dream. KCUR's Suzanne Hogan reports that one of Kansas City most prominent businessmen, better known as the founder of the Chiefs, was a steadfast believer.

