Kansas City Today

A mile-deep nuclear reactor is coming to Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Mackenzie Martin
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
California startup Deep Fission says it plans to install a nuclear reactor underneath an industrial park in southeast Kansas. Plus, as the United States prepares for the 2026 World Cup, a look at how Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt helped U.S. soccer go pro.

Parsons, Kansas, will be the site of a California startup’s first ever 1-mile-deep nuclear reactor — with support from county commissioners, both Republican U.S. senators from Kansas and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration. The Kansas News Service's Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports company leaders will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking next week.

As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it's easy to forget that professional soccer in this country once felt like an impossible dream. KCUR's Suzanne Hogan reports that one of Kansas City most prominent businessmen, better known as the founder of the Chiefs, was a steadfast believer.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Mackenzie Martin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
