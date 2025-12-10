© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas could make one change to help tenants against bad landlords

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Mackenzie Martin
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Residents of an apartment complex in Gardner, Kansas, were kicked out of their homes earlier this year when the city condemned the property for unsafe living conditions, but one change in a law could help. Plus: A Missouri researcher says "radical empathy" can help combat today's conspiracy theories, which may help when you go home for the holidays.

When the city of Gardner in eastern Kansas ordered Aspen Place apartments closed for unsafe living conditions last May, residents only had 48 hours to leave their homes. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, applying the Kansas Consumer Protection Act to residential rentals could help balance power between landlords and tenants. One lawmaker hopes it may force landlords to improve their properties so tenants don’t live in squalor.

Avoiding uncomfortable conversations at holiday gatherings may no longer be as simple as avoiding talk of politics and religion. That’s because more than 75% of Americans now agree with at least one conspiracy theory, according to a survey published by the National Academy of Sciences last year. University of Missouri assistant professor Chris Conner tells Anne Kniggendorf the key to bringing those believers back into mainstream society is leading with empathy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Mackenzie Martin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)familyauthorsBookssocial mediaKansas Legislaturehousing shortagelandlordrenthomelessnessaffordable housing
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
