A real mess of redistricting news in Missouri

This week, petitioners challenging Missouri's gerrymandered new congressional map submitted 305,000 signatures seeking to halt the law and put it up for a statewide vote. That's more than twice as many as needed. But a whole tangle of legal challenges lay ahead.

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins said he's prepared to reject signatures collected before Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the new map into law. Meanwhile, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has argued that the signatures don't stop the map from taking effect as scheduled anyway. KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with Nomin Ujiyedin to discuss the current state of citizen efforts to challenge Missouri's new congressional maps.

