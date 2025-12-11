© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A real mess of redistricting news in Missouri

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
This week, petitioners challenging Missouri's gerrymandered new congressional map submitted 305,000 signatures seeking to halt the law and put it up for a statewide vote. That's more than twice as many as needed. But a whole tangle of legal challenges lay ahead.

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins said he's prepared to reject signatures collected before Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the new map into law. Meanwhile, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has argued that the signatures don't stop the map from taking effect as scheduled anyway. KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with Nomin Ujiyedin to discuss the current state of citizen efforts to challenge Missouri's new congressional maps.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
