Kansas City Today

Is this the end of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Luke X. Martin
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

For the first time in 11 years, the Kansas City Chiefs will not be playing in the NFL playoffs. The bad news doesn’t stop there: superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending injury in last weekend's loss to the San Diego Chargers. The situation has some fans wondering if this is the end of the dynasty, or just a fluke of a season.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske took those seemingly existential questions to Patrick Allen, VP of content and strategy for Fansided and co-host of the Arrowhead Addict podcast.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Luke X. Martin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I help you embrace what makes Kansas City fun and vibrant, whether it’s a championship sports franchise or a little-known wonder. I work with reporters to ensure KCUR stories on art, culture, and race fully reflect our diverse home so readers and listeners can take full advantage of what the metro has to offer. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
