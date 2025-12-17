Is this the end of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty?

For the first time in 11 years, the Kansas City Chiefs will not be playing in the NFL playoffs. The bad news doesn’t stop there: superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending injury in last weekend's loss to the San Diego Chargers. The situation has some fans wondering if this is the end of the dynasty, or just a fluke of a season.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske took those seemingly existential questions to Patrick Allen, VP of content and strategy for Fansided and co-host of the Arrowhead Addict podcast.

