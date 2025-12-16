Kansas City Chiefs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Is the dynasty over?
The Kansas City Chiefs' loss on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention for the first time in more than a decade — while Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending injury. Can the Chiefs turn it around next year, or is this the end of one of the most impressive runs in football history?
The Kansas City Chiefs will not have the opportunity to compete for another Super Bowl championship this season. On Sunday, the team was eliminated from playoff contention after winning just six of its first 14 games.
Meanwhile, quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL during the game. He underwent successful surgery on Monday night in Dallas.
While it is easy for Chiefs fans to say the sky is falling, Patrick Allen of the Arrowhead Addict podcast believes this is just a bump in the road for the franchise.
"This is a league that is designed to force parity, and the fact that the Chiefs had such an unbelievable run is remarkable," Allen said. "But, to expect that that's all just going to come crumbling down as long as they still have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid at head coach, is just foolish, and it's a 'prisoner of the moment' type of take."
- Patrick Allen, co-host of Arrowhead Addict podcast