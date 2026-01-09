The Chiefs face big questions after a surprisingly bad season

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs after the team’s worst season since 2012? We’ll hear what could be in store for Mahomes, Kelce, and more in this excerpt from SportsBeat KC, a Kansas City sports podcast from The Star and KCUR Studios.

The Kansas City Star's Chiefs beat writer Pete Sweeney talks about the big off-season questions with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff. Subscribe to SportsBeat KC wherever you get podcasts.

