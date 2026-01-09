© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
The Chiefs face big questions after a surprisingly bad season

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs after the team’s worst season since 2012? We’ll hear what could be in store for Mahomes, Kelce, and more in this excerpt from SportsBeat KC, a Kansas City sports podcast from The Star and KCUR Studios.

The Kansas City Star's Chiefs beat writer Pete Sweeney talks about the big off-season questions with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff. Subscribe to SportsBeat KC wherever you get podcasts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

SportsBeat KC is produced by Gabriella Lacey, Suzanne Hogan, Irvin Zhang and Monty Davis and edited by Jeff Rosen and Scott Chasen.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
