NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Kansas City data center among first to nab clean energy loan

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published January 15, 2026 at 8:11 AM CST
A data center in the Crossroads is one of the first in the country to get a loan for clean energy. Plus: Scientists across the central U.S. say they have experienced a year of change and uncertainty under the second Trump administration.

Kansas City company Patmos is retrofitting a 400,000-square-foot building in the Crossroads with help from a clean energy loan, which will be used to reduce the amount of electricity it consumes by optimizing the company's HVAC system. KCUR's Emily Younker spoke with reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates about the new data center and critics who argue data centers of all sizes need to be more regulated.

Midwestern scientists say they have experienced a year of change and uncertainty since President Donald Trump took office for the second time. They say the the administration has slashed the federal scientific workforce, canceled thousands of federal research grants, and clamped down on specific subjects like climate change and environmental justice. Harvest Public Media's Kate Grumke reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today data centersgreen energyartificial intelligenceEconomic DevelopmentregulationDonald TrumpscienceresearchClimate Change
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
