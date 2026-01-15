Kansas City data center among first to nab clean energy loan

A data center in the Crossroads is one of the first in the country to get a loan for clean energy. Plus: Scientists across the central U.S. say they have experienced a year of change and uncertainty under the second Trump administration.

Kansas City company Patmos is retrofitting a 400,000-square-foot building in the Crossroads with help from a clean energy loan, which will be used to reduce the amount of electricity it consumes by optimizing the company's HVAC system. KCUR's Emily Younker spoke with reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates about the new data center and critics who argue data centers of all sizes need to be more regulated.

Midwestern scientists say they have experienced a year of change and uncertainty since President Donald Trump took office for the second time. They say the the administration has slashed the federal scientific workforce, canceled thousands of federal research grants, and clamped down on specific subjects like climate change and environmental justice. Harvest Public Media's Kate Grumke reports.

