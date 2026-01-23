One last look at KCUR's crumbling offices

This week, KCUR's Up To Date marked its final broadcast from 4825 Troost Avenue, as the station is required to move out of our longtime home. Although the offices have long been in disrepair, they have held a lot of good memories, too. Steve Kraske and KCUR staff reflected on the last 40 years of history in the building.

Longtime KCUR announcer Jenny Whitty, KCUR Program Director Ron Jones, and NPR national correspondent Frank Morris join Up To Date to share memories of their time at Troost.

