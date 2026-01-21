As KCUR leaves its building, longtime staffers reminisce about their decades at 4825 Troost

After more than four decades, KCUR is leaving its longtime home at 4825 Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

Last month, the University of Missouri-Kansas City informed tenants of the building that they must vacate the space by the end of January.

KCUR program director Ron Jones, who began his first stint at the radio station in 1980, told KCUR's Up To Date that there is a strong sense of nostalgia as the station’s staff packs up the space.

“A lot of memorable events were covered from this building and a lot of talented people have come through here," Jones said. "So, you know, you can't help but be nostalgic and be a little teary eyed just thinking that.”

Weekend announcer Jenny Whitty, who has worked in various roles at KCUR since 1996, said that the biggest change during her time at the station was transitioning from paper to digital.

“Everything was analog when I started,” she said. “I was cutting reel to reel tape with with a razor blade, and now we do all of our editing on a computer. So that was the biggest change for me, plus we've seen a lot of remodeling and growth. I think there were three people in the newsroom when I started, three or four. And now I have no idea how many reporters we have.”

Some of this move will affect KCUR's broadcasting, although we aren't going off the air. Up To Date will produce new shows from UMKC's Digital Collaboration Studio starting next week, on a temporary basis, but we're still looking for offices to fit the rest of our staff.

More information about KCUR and Classical KC’s move away from 4825 Troost can be found here .

