The Kansas City nurse helping unhoused people access care

For many of Kansas City’s unhoused people, seeking medical treatment is not only hard, but it can also be demeaning. One nurse practitioner made it her mission to change that, and she was recently honored for her work.

The Kauffman Foundation recently gave its first "Uncommon Leader" award to Dr. Rachel Melson from Swope Health Services. Melson has been delivering health care to homeless individuals for more than a decade. As KCUR's Brandon Azim reports, the committee cited the way she focuses on restoring dignity.

