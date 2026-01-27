© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Winter storm: Find school closings and delays around the Kansas City metro.
Kansas City Today

The Kansas City nurse helping unhoused people access care

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
For many of Kansas City’s unhoused people, seeking medical treatment is not only hard, but it can also be demeaning. One nurse practitioner made it her mission to change that, and she was recently honored for her work.

The Kauffman Foundation recently gave its first "Uncommon Leader" award to Dr. Rachel Melson from Swope Health Services. Melson has been delivering health care to homeless individuals for more than a decade. As KCUR's Brandon Azim reports, the committee cited the way she focuses on restoring dignity.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Kansas City Today Kauffman Foundationhealth caremedicineunhousedhomelessness
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
