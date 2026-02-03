Lenexa resident targeted by police after opinion column

A KCUR investigation uncovered a criminal probe launched against a resident by Lenexa police because of a newspaper opinion piece critical of the department.

Metro reporter Sam Zeff discusses details of his investigation with KCUR's Carlos Moreno.

