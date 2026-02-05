Kansas City tenants end their 4-month rent strike with a deal

More than half the renters living at a Raytown apartment complex recently ended a four-month rent strike against their landlord. Members of the Bowen Tower Apartments union share why the strike took place and what deal they managed to agree on.

Steve Kraske spoke with Joe Mount and Tina McDonald, two of the tenant union leaders and longtime residents of Bowen Tower Apartments, on KCUR's Up To Date.

