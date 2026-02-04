These Kansas City tenants say their rent strike worked: ‘Together we stand, divided we fall’

For a group of Raytown renters, Feb. 1, 2026, marked the first time they paid rent since September.

A union of just over half the residents at Bowen Tower Apartments went on a rent strike Oct. 1, 2025 , after efforts failed to negotiate with Alta/CGHS Real Estate, a California-based landlord.

Tenants told KCUR that they spent months dealing with flooding apartments, water shutoffs, heating and cooling problems, cockroaches, broken elevators, and other issues that went largely ignored or unfixed.

Four months later, with the help of KC Tenants, the union reached an agreement with the landlord. The deal includes building repairs, rent reductions and more .

Joe Mount, a seven-year resident of Bowen Tower who took part in the bargaining team, said the negotiations were a success. He says their work can be an example for other tenant unions in the city.

“They were trying to deal with people individually, and nobody fell for it,” he said. “Together we stand, divided we fall.”