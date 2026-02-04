© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

These Kansas City tenants say their rent strike worked: ‘Together we stand, divided we fall’

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
A man in a yellow shirt stands at a table in front of microphones.
Celisa Calacal
/
KCUR 89.3
Elijah Brink lives at Bowen Tower with his dad. Because of the new agreement with Alta/CGHS Real Estate Investments, the eviction and lease non-renewal filed against them are thrown out.

Joe Mount and Tina McDonald are two leaders in the Bowen Tower Tenant Union, a union of renters in Raytown. After a months-long rent strike, they reached an agreement with their California-based landlord that includes lower rent and utility rates, plus commitments to fix longstanding maintenance issues.

For a group of Raytown renters, Feb. 1, 2026, marked the first time they paid rent since September.

A union of just over half the residents at Bowen Tower Apartments went on a rent strike Oct. 1, 2025, after efforts failed to negotiate with Alta/CGHS Real Estate, a California-based landlord.

Tenants told KCUR that they spent months dealing with flooding apartments, water shutoffs, heating and cooling problems, cockroaches, broken elevators, and other issues that went largely ignored or unfixed.

Four months later, with the help of KC Tenants, the union reached an agreement with the landlord. The deal includes building repairs, rent reductions and more.

Joe Mount, a seven-year resident of Bowen Tower who took part in the bargaining team, said the negotiations were a success. He says their work can be an example for other tenant unions in the city.

“They were trying to deal with people individually, and nobody fell for it,” he said. “Together we stand, divided we fall.”

  • Joe Mount, seven-year resident of Bowen Tower
  • Tina McDonald, eight-year resident of Bowen Tower
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
